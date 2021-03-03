Audio lessons for visuallyimpaired students

SSK to make available lessons from next academic year

The Samagra Shiksha, Keralam (SSK), is preparing audio lessons for visually impaired students. Students and parents can make use of the lessons through the SSK portal.

State programme officer S.Y. Shooja said on Wednesday that the lessons would be made available from the next academic year. A two-day workshop for preparation of textbooks was held at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, here.

Samagra Shiksha sources said that the programme officer in charge of inclusive education in each district would supervise the preparation of the audio textbooks.

All the special educators in the State would be trained for the purpose. A.K. Abdul Hakeem, Kozhikode district project coordinator, said the project would be helpful for other differently abled students as well.