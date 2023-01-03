Audiences wholeheartedly embrace this great show of talent

January 03, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

They surely must have missed it, this festival that beats all festivals. So when the State School Arts Festival returned after a pandemic-induced break of three years, the art lovers returned too. Excellent crowds turned up at many of the venues across the city on the opening day of the 61st edition of the festival.

Not surprisingly, the biggest crowds turned up at the main venue, the Capt. Vikram Maidan for group dance (HSS). Group dance is often the most spectacular event and undoubtedly the most popular. More than 15,000 people turned up to watch the beautifully dressed girls moving gracefully to the songs. Bharathanatyam (HSS Girls) also attracted huge crowds.

Music events at Town Hall — Ghazal (HS) and Folk Song (HSS) — also proved popular, and the venue failed to accommodate the music lovers. The day also witnessed competitions in events such as Mohiniyattam, Margam Kali, mimicry, mono act, Kuchipudi, Kolkali and Kathakali.

The festival’s dining hall was teeming with people. More than 15,000 — students, teachers and others — tasted the delicious sadya prepared by Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri and team.

Earlier, the festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function was attended by a host of Ministers, the Speaker and MLAs.

Mr. Vijayan, in his speech, reminded the people of the need to remain vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “The school arts festival has been a mirror to Kerala society,” he said. “Art also has political and social responsibilities.”

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and actor and dancer Asha Sarath were among those who spoke.

Before the speeches, there was a dance and music show. That was only a trailer.