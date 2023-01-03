Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Food pavilion a big draw at arts fest

January 03, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 2,000 people are being served food at ‘Chakkarapanthal’, the food pavilion for the State School Arts Festival set up on the Malabar Christian College ground in Kozhikode city. Around 1,200 teachers are there to ensure that all the participants and those who accompany them are given tasty food.

The counters are named Palaice, Thanneerpanthal, Madhuratheruvu, Kallummakkai, Kulukkisarbath, Unnakkaya, reflecting the richness of the Malabar cuisine. The food is being served four times a day. It starts at 7 a.m. and extends up to 10 p.m. The organisers are making mic announcements before starting each session in these counters. Twelve varieties of food, including payasam, are readied in the kitchen.

Pazhayidam Mohanan Namboothiri, a veteran in the field, is leading the show this time as well. There are 70 people to help him. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas visited the food pavilion on the first day of the festival.