Attukal Pongala: Health Department opens four ‘heat‘ clinics

February 24, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Health Department has opened four ‘heat clinics’ in the eve of Sunday’s Attukal Pongala in the city.

Health Minister Veena George advised people to seek help at the clinics if they experience discomfort on account of the soaring day temperatures. The clinics are at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; Fort Taluk Hospital, the Community Health Centre at Iranimuttom and the Urban Primary Health Centre at Chalai.

The Health Department has also deployed ten medical teams with ambulances in different parts of the capital city. A 24-hour control room has been opened at the District Medical Office as part of the arrangements.

In addition to this, 16 Urban Health Centres will function as field hospitals. Six government hospitals and ten private hospitals will function as contingent centres. As part of the Pongala arrangements, the department has also pressed into service 12 ambulances, ‘bike first responders,’ ICU ambulances, and additional ambulances operated by private hospitals.

The Food Safety Commissionerate has deployed five special squads and opened a control room as part of ensuring food safety during the festivities, Ms. George said.