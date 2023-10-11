HamberMenu
Attappady children create largest canvas painting by tribal students

In two hours, a world record was born under the supervision of the Talent Record Book, a Maharashtra-based certifying agency.

October 11, 2023 03:28 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal students engaged in painting on a large canvas, setting the world record for the largest canvas painting by tribal children, at Agali, Attappady, on Monday.

Tribal students engaged in painting on a large canvas, setting the world record for the largest canvas painting by tribal children, at Agali, Attappady, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Talent Record Book officials handing over the world record certificate at Agali, Attappady, on Monday.

Talent Record Book officials handing over the world record certificate at Agali, Attappady, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The tribal children of Attappady made a world record on Monday when they created the largest canvas painting by tribal students. The mood at EMS Town Hall, Agali, Attappady, on Monday afternoon was of jubilation as 182 tribal students gave expression to their artistic talent in watercolour on a 720-foot-long canvas.

In two hours, a world record was born under the supervision of the Talent Record Book, a Maharashtra-based certifying agency. The event was organised as part of the Union government public policy thinktank NITI Aayog’s aspirational block programme.

NITI Aayog on Tuesday took to X ( formerly Twitter) saying that the remarkable artwork by the tribal students was a testament to the spirit of its Aspirational Block Programme.

“It is first time in the world that such an event was conducted exclusively for tribal students,” said D. Dharmala Shree, Ottapalam Subcollector and nodal officer in charge of Attappady.

Under the banner of Attappady block panchayat, agencies such as the Kudumbashree, Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), of Attappady, Attappady Comprehensive Tribal Development Project, and the Lead Bank lent their support to the students to pull off the feat.

Attappady block panchayat president Maruthi Murukan inaugurated the programme. Block vice president K.K. Mathew presided over the function. Health and Education standing committee chairperson Sanoj welcomed the gathering. Ms. Dharmala was the chief guest.

Talent Record Book adjudicator Sathar Adhoor handed over the certificate to Ms. Maruthi Murukan. Talent Record Book officials Rakshita Jain and Sharif were the observers.

