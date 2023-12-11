HamberMenu
Attack on Youth Congress leaders was a natural response, says Pinarayi

December 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The protest against the Navakerala Sadas convoy by Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers at Perumbavoor was a planned attempt and the retaliation by Democratic Youth Federation of India workers was a natural response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a press conference held at Cheruthoni in Idukki on Monday morning as part of the Navakerala Sadas, the Chief Minister said such kind of protests in which shoes are thrown cannot be allowed.

“The protest in Kochi on Sunday was a planned attempt. It is suspected that the protest against the Navakerala Sadas convoy was directed by United Democratic Front leaders. KSU leaders never protested against the stance of the Governor,” Mr. Vijayan said.

“Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Chief Minister and Ministers were traveling in two Tempo Traveller vehicles packed with goons to crush protests against the Navakerala Sadas. How can the Leader of the Opposition react in such a manner,” asked the Chief Minister.

He termed the attack on Youth Congress workers at Pazhayangadi in Kannur as a life-saving act. “We request that KSU activists should stop such protests. We have no fear of such protests, and we will move on. My stance is clear: removing people from a place is a life-saving act,” the Chief Minister said.

