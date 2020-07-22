Asymptomatic patients to be discharged once antigen test turns negative

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will now be discharged from hospitals if their antigen test results turn negative 10 days after the first test. This is part of the State government’s amended discharge guidelines, which mark a change in the earlier insistence on reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test turning negative for discharging patients.

Initially, the government had insisted on two RT-PCR tests turning negative for discharge, which was later changed to one test turning negative. The rise in the number of patients is reported to have led to the change in guidelines and antigen test results are quick too.

According to the order issued on July 21, if the asymptomatic persons test positive even after 10 days, the tests will have to be repeated on alternate days till they turn negative.

For various categories

For people with mild symptoms, classified as Category ‘A’ patients, the first follow-up test will have to be conducted on the 10th day since the onset of symptoms if the symptoms have already disappeared or a day after the disappearance of the symptoms. After the antigen test turns negative, the patients can be discharged if they have completed 10 days since the onset of the symptoms or have exhibited no symptoms in three days. If the tests are positive, they will have to be repeated every alternate day till they turn negative.

For those in Category ‘B’, whose symptoms are a little more severe, the first follow-up test will have to be held on the 14th day. Once the antigen test turns negative, they can be discharged if they have completed 14 days since the onset of the symptoms or exhibit no symptoms in three days. The guideline for those turning positive is similar to Category ‘A’ patients.

For Category ‘C’ patients with severe symptoms, who may also have low immunity, such as HIV positive persons or those who have undergone organ transplant, the first follow-up test will be held following an identical method. However, physician’s orders will be necessary. Guidelines for discharge and for those turning positive again are also similar.

One more week

After the discharge, people should not go to work and avoid non-essential travel for a week. They should not attend weddings or other events and avoid family visits and take adequate rest too.