GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Astronaut Prashant Nair brings cheer to his native Nenmara

February 27, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha

The announcement of four astronauts who would fly to low-earth orbit as part of the first crewed Indian space mission named Gaganyaan has brought cheer to Nenmara, a village in Palakkad district known for its annual temple festival and fireworks.

Group Captain Prashant B. Nair, one of the four astronauts chosen for the Gaganyaan Mission, has brought cheer to his native Nenmara like never before. The local people of Nenmara said that Mr. Nair has taken their village to its pinnacle of fame.

An Indian Air Force officer with several years of flying experience, Mr. Nair’s neighbourhood wore a festive ambience with the local people congratulating each other on his selection to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s space mission.

The second son of Vilambil Balakrishnan Nair and Poolangattu Prameela, Mr. Nair had his bachelor’s degree in engineering from NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad. He had his primary education in Kuwait, where his father had worked then. He studied at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Pallavur, until his higher secondary education. He joined the IAF through the National Defence Academy.

His relatives said that he had been under rigorous training abroad during the last several weeks as part of the preparation for the space mission.

Many people, including the local MLA, K. Babu, reached Mr. Nair’s house on Tuesday soon after the names of the Gaganyaan astronauts were announced. However, they could not meet his parents as they were away in Thiruvananthapuram. But they gathered outside Mr. Nair’s house and expressed their happiness at his achievement.

Apart from Mr. Babu, local ward member, temple festival organisers, resident association officials, and local primary school teachers were among those who reached Mr. Nair’s house.

Mr. Babu said they would organise a grand reception to Mr. Nair when he comes home.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.