  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Assent to University Law (Amendment) Bills to be delayed as Kerala Governor is likely to refer it to President

Arif Mohammed Khan took a similar position when the Cabinet had resolved on November 9 to request him to promulgate an Ordinance removing him as the Chancellor of State universities

December 14, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

G. Krishnakumar

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is most likely to choose the third of the four possible courses of action before him after the Kerala Assembly passed the two University Law (Amendment) Bills replacing the Governor as the Chancellor of State universities on Tuesday.

Under Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor assents to, or withholds assent to, or reserves the Bill for the consideration of the President, or returns the Bill (if not a money Bill) for reconsideration, with his message when a Bill passed by the State Legislature is presented for assent. Mr. Khan is likely to go for the third option of referring the Bills to the President, according to the office of the Governor.

He had taken a similar position when the Cabinet had resolved on November 9 to request him to promulgate an Ordinance removing him as the Chancellor of State universities. Mr. Khan had then said he would not sit in judgement over the Ordinance if its purpose is to target him and shall refer [to the President]. He had also stated earlier that the subject “education” is in the Concurrent List (List III) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

Mr. Khan may be in no hurry to refer the Bill to the President as Article 200 does not lay down any time frame for the Governor to take the next step though he is supposed to “act as soon as possible after the presentation.” Interestingly, he is yet to sign the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022 and University Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022 passed by the State Assembly on August 30 and September 1 respectively.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.