Assembly to meet on July 27

The Kerala Legislative Assembly will meet for a day on July 27, adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, to pass the Kerala Finance Bill.

A Cabinet meet on Wednesday decided to request Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to summon the Assembly.

The House is meeting after the 19th session was called off on March 13 after the COVID-19 outbreak. The one-day sitting will exclusively be for passing the Kerala Finance Bill. Instead of the usual practice of referring the Kerala Finance Bill to the Subject Committee for consideration, the House will discuss it department wise and pass the Bill before adjourning for the day.

All parties and the Opposition had agreed not to refer the Bill to the Subject Committee in view of the prevailing situation, official sources said.

The COVID-19 protocol will be followed for the conduct of the business. The Legislature Secretariat has commenced steps to ensure norms in the House. Each legislator will get one chair exclusively and it will be placed at a distance to avoid physical contact. The Public Works Department has been tasked to make the new arrangement of chairs, sources said.

The COVID-19 protocol will be ensured in the gallery for officials and in other places. The norms will also be enforced for media persons by restricting entry to one person from a media organisation. The Legislature Secretariat is working out the modalities.