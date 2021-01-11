Assembly to discuss resolution on Jan. 21 seeking Speaker’s removal

The Assembly will discuss the resolution seeking the removal of Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan moved by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on January 21.
The decision was taken by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) which met here on Monday. The BAC also decided to end the 22nd session of the 14th Kerala Assembly on January 22 instead of January 28 as planned earlier.
M. Ummer of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had moved the resolution against the Speaker alleging that he had brought disrepute to the House by associating with the accused in the gold-smuggling case.
Deputy Speaker V. Sasi will be in the chair when the resolution is discussed. The Speaker will sit with the other members.
This will be the third occasion in the Assembly when a resolution for the removal of the Speaker will be discussed by the House, going by Assembly records. On March 5, 1982, the sixth Kerala Assembly discussed and voted on a resolution moved by A.K. Saseendran for the removal of A.C. Jose. It was declared lost.
The 11th Assembly discussed and voted on a motion moved by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to remove Vakkom Purushothaman as Speaker on February 4, 2004. It too was declared lost.
The BAC decided to curtail the Assembly session citing the COVID-19 scenario in the State.
