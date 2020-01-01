Assembly has its rights: Kerala Chief Minister

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has described as unheard of a Rajya Sabha member filing a petition with the Chairman seeking to initiate breach of privileges and contempt proceedings against a Chief Minister.

Referring to a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao against Mr. Vijayan after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 31, Mr. Vijayan said the Assembly had its own rights and privileges and it could not be violated.

The ruling Left Democratic Front and the Opposition United Democratic Front that is led by the Congress, had supported the resolution demanding that the Centre rescind the Act.

The Rajya Sabha functioned as per rules. Similarly, the Assembly had a special protection and it could not be violated, Mr. Vijayan said. Still, nothing could be ruled out since strange things were unfolding in the country, the Chief Minister said, while briefing reporters about the decisions of a Cabinet meeting here.

Asked about the strong reactions of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the protests against the Act, Mr. Vijayan said that such remarks need be deemed only as his personal observations. Even the Central government is making an all-out bid to explain its stance on the Act, he said.