CM asks UDF to join hands

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has exhorted the United Democratic Front to join the human chain to be organised by the Left Democratic Front in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the State on January 26.

Mr. Vijayan, during his post Cabinet briefing told reporters on Wednesday, that instead of making stray protests, a united fight was imperative against the Act that went against the grain of the Constitution. Hence, he urged the UDF to participate in the human chain.

Asked whether he would call an all-party meeting to urge UDF participation, Mr.Vijayan said that a meeting held here the other day had entrusted him and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala to jointly decide on the future course of action on CAA. Mr.Chennithala could not go much ahead on the consultations owing to the differences in the front and the Congress over united protests. Regarding the Opposition’s decision to boycott the Loka Kerala Sabha alleging government splurge, Mr.Vijayan said that there were differences among UDF allies in keeping of the sabha that was being organised for taking up development ventures with NRK participation and also for their welfare. Some of the front partners had aired their differences, but were unwilling to express their dissent, he said.