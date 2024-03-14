As summer peaks, KSEB paints a bleak picture of power situation

March 14, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Thursday painted a bleak picture of the emerging power scenario this summer, even as it received a go-ahead from the government for an additional borrowing of ₹500 crore.

At an online review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the KSEB pointed out that approximately ₹1,477 crore will be needed to meet the advance payments for power purchases during March, April and May.

Given the current trend in consumption, the State-run power utility is also expecting power shortages to the tune of 800 MW during the peak consumption hours in April and May.

The KSEB had availed ₹700 crore as loan in two instalments in December 2023 and March this year.

The KSEB projections have come at a time when daily electricity consumption crossed 100 million units (mu) for the third consecutive day. The KSEB recorded a consumption of 101.84 mu and maximum demand of 5066 MW on Wednesday. The peak demand of 5066 MW is a record high for Kerala.

The KSEB also pointed out that no supply has been forthcoming from the long-term power supply contracts under Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) contracts that were restored last year.

Meanwhile, no decision was finalised at the review meeting regarding the power bill arrears due from various government departments and undertakings such as the Kerala Water authority (KWA).

Although the the State Government had issued orders on March 12 taking over the electricity bill dues of the KWA amounting to ₹1,068 crore, it does not benefit the KSEB in the short term as the amount will be paid to KSEB over a period of time in ten equal instalments.

At the same time, a high power committee was constituted at the review meeting to handle power sector-related issues, including the arrears, linked to various government departments.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, Chief Secretary V. Venu, senior officials of the KSEB, the KWA and Water Resources department attended the meeting.