Arts fete: Kottayam East leading in HSS category

Kottayam East, Kottayam West and Kanjirappally educational sub-districts were leading at the Higher Secondary, High School and UP School categories respectively in the 32nd Kottayam Revenue District School Arts Festival on the second day on Wednesday.

As per the results available by 8 p.m., Kottayam East was leading with 114 points in the Higher Secondary (HSS) category, closely followed by Changanssery with 113 points.

Kuravilangad sub-district stood at the third spot with 105 points.

In the High School (HS) section, Kottayam West was leading with 102 points followed by Changanassery and Kanjirappally with 100 points each.

In the UP category, Kanjirappally was leading the tally with 66 points while Kottayam West which scored 63 points stood second.

Kuravilangad was in the third position with 62 points.

Schools

In the individual school category, MGM NSS HSS, Lakkattoor, with 50 points was leading the tally. MDS HSS, Kottayam, came second with 48 points.

In the High School category, Cross Roads HSS, Pampady, was in the lead with 49 points. SH GHS, Bharananganam, was in the second position with 40 points.

In the UP School category, AKJM, Kanjirappally, with 35 points was leading and Government UP School, Anickadu, with 32 points was in the second position.