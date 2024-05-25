GIFT a SubscriptionGift
App’s directions land car in canal, passengers escape unhurt

Passengers from Hyderabad escape by breaking open the car’s windows. The driver mistook the canal at Kuruppanthara for waterlogged road

Published - May 25, 2024 06:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
The car that fell into a swollen canal near Kuruppanthara, Kottayam, being lifted out of water.

The car that fell into a swollen canal near Kuruppanthara, Kottayam, being lifted out of water. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

A four-member team from Hyderabad, who were visiting Kerala, had a narrow escape on Saturday when their SUV plunged into a swollen canal near Kuruppanthara while following the directions shown by a route finder app.

The incident took place near the Kadavu bridge around 3 a.m. when the car was on its way to Alappuzha from Munnar. The passengers escaped unhurt, although the vehicle sustained severe damage.

According to the passengers, the accident occurred when the car took a turn by blindly following the app’s directions. As soon as the vehicle plunged into the water, they escaped by breaking open its windows. The car, which drifted for some distance, soon sank.

Local residents quickly rushed in and launched a rescue mission, with a police and Fire and Rescue Services team joining them shortly. The vehicle was lifted out of the water a few hours later.

Residents’ demand

The police said the car driver mistook the canal for a waterlogged road. “They had a miraculous escape as the canal, owing to the heavy rain over the past week, was in spate. Had the vehicle been speeding, the impact of the accident could have been much greater,” said an official.

Local people said that the location had been prone to road accidents and called for the installation of a larger warning sign to alert drivers.

