App to nominate Ayush doctors for govt. award

Final awards will be decided by govt. based on nominations, ratings and interview

March 06, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A software for nominating Ayush doctors for the State government’s  best doctor award and for rating the doctors was released by Health Minister Veena George here on Tuesday. Using the mobile application for Ayush awards, patients as well as other members of the Ayush medical fraternity can rate Ayush doctors for their performance. Students will also have an opportunity to rate their teachers.

The final awards will be decided by the government on the basis of the nominations and ratings and an interview. The mobile application will ensure transparency in the nomination process and help avoid delays in the submission of applications

The software was developed by National Ayush Mission, Kerala and Kerala Startup Mission, an official statement said here.

