Anupama’s documents not found, panel told

Parents of Anupama S. Chandran who has alleged that her child was given up for adoption without her knowledge have told the Kerala Women’s Commission that her identity and education documents could not be found despite a search. Anupama had said that her documents were not being returned. The commission had on Friday directed the parents to produce the documents.

Detailed reports on Anupama’s complaint had been sought from the police, district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare but had not been received. Following this, the commission sent fresh letters asking for the reports.

Seventy complaints were disposed of at the two-day commission sitting held to address complaints from Thiruvananthapuram district. Reports were sought on 19 complaints. Counselling was directed in one case.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi; members M.S. Thara, E.M. Radha, Shiji Sivaji, and Shahida Kamal; director Shaji Sugunan; and law officer P. Girija participated in the sittings.