Anti-CAA stir will continue: Kurien

The Congress party would continue its agitation till the ‘controversial’ Citizenship (Amendment) Act is withdrawn by the National Democratic Alliance government, former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien has said.

Professor Kurien was addressing a campaign rally led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Babu George against the CAA at Mandamaruti, near Ranni, on Tuesday.

He alleged that the Union government has been pursuing policies that destroy the secular credentials of the country.

The Congress would organise a mega rally in Adoor when the camapaign launched by the DCC concludes there on February 18.

Mariyamma Cherian, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary; M.G.Kannan, district panchayat member; and others spoke at the meeting.

Addressing another anti-CAA meet at Keekozhoor, near Ranni, K.Sivadasan Nair, former Congress MLA, termed the ongoing stir against the controversial Act the second freedom struggle.

Jan 21, 2020

