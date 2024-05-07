GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Amrita University wins Times Higher Education Award

May 07, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has won the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Award for its outstanding contribution to environmental leadership. At the heart of this recognition is Amrita University’s ground-breaking initiative Live-in-Labs, an internship programme in rural India. The students live in impoverished villages across the country to collaborate with the community and find sustainable solutions for the challenges faced by the people in their daily lives. Since its beginning in 2013, Live-in-Labs has reached more than 1 million beneficiaries across 25 States. The university is the only Indian institution to receive the award this year.

”Innovative efforts mobilise much of the brain power of the university in service of environmental sustainability while helping students to develop essential competencies to become sustainability stewards: empathy, humility, compassion”, observed the judges.

Maneesha V. Ramesh, Amrita’s Provost & Dean of Amrita School for Sustainable Futures, said: “Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is extremely honoured to be selected for our contribution to Environmental Leadership by THE Awards Asia 2024. When our Chancellor, Mata Amritanandmayi envisioned Live-in-Labs over a decade ago, Amrita was one of the first universities in the world to provide an opportunity for students to experience village life and codesign sustainable solutions for solving the challenges in the community. There is more to do and we shall remain steadfast in our mission to offer sustainable solutions.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.