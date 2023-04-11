Amrita School of Ayurveda, RAV sign MoU to create repository of clinical cases

April 11, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Amrita School of Ayurveda and the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, Ministry of AYUSH, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further develop the AyurCeL online portal and create a repository of clinical cases in Ayurveda. The MoU was signed by Kousthubha Upadhyaya on behalf of the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth and Swami Sankaramritananda Puri on behalf of the Amrita School of Ayurveda.

The Ayurveda Clinical e-Learning (AYURCeL) project aims at creating a web platform to make available the clinical experiences of successful Ayurveda clinicians in a digital format. This will facilitate continuous learning based on well-documented case studies. Under the MoU, Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kerala will arrange for the training for RAV – Gurus and Shishyas for preparing model case reports. The RAV shall organise such training programmes after mutual consultation and agreement.

“The first step to generate evidence is from clinical practice. AyurCeL will facilitate the generation of practice-based evidence by helping clinicians report clinical outcomes systematically supported by multimedia. AyurCeL aids clinicians to transform their clinical notes into a systematic documentation. Thus, this tool will become very helpful for busy clinicians. This collaboration will prove to be a boon for the Ayurveda fraternity nationally as it will create a repository of clinical cases in Ayurveda,” said Dr. P. Rammanohar, Principal Investigator of the project, and Research Director, Amrita Centre for Advanced Research in Ayurveda (ACARA).