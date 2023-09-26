HamberMenu
Amateur drama festival at Karivellur in Kannur district from September 28

September 26, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi’s four-day amateur drama festival will begin at Karivellur on Thursday.

The festival is being organised by the EMS Study Centre in collaboration with the Akademi, marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the centre.

The festival will be held at Karivellur Rakthasakshi Nagar. T.I. Madhusoodanan, MLA, will inaugurate the festival at 5.30 p.m., while organising committee chairman K. Narayanan will preside over the function. Akademi Secretary Karivellur Murali will deliver the keynote address.

Addressing the media, Mr. Narayanan said a spacious 2,000-seat auditorium with a dedicated stage had been set up for the festival.

Theemadan, directed by V. Sasi and written by Raj Mohan Nileswaram, will be staged on the inaugural day. Kodhi, by Kandamangalam Chilanka Floating Theatre, will be staged on September 29 at 6.30 p.m. Senior theatre artist Gopinath Kozhikode will be honoured on October 1, the last day of the festival.

Udinoor Balagopalan will speak at Peralam AKG Memorial Reading Room on September 26.

