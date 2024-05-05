GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alibi Global inks MoU with IIT Bombay on surveillance tech

May 05, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Alibi Global Private Limited, a cyber intelligence and digital forensic start-up registered under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has signed an MoU with IIT Bombay for technology transfer of spherical robot, a surveillance technology developed for defence and law enforcement agencies. The compact, tele-operated robot, approximately the size of a handball, can be deployed with ease in difficult terrains, providing real-time panoramic visual feedback to its operators. As per the agreement, IIT Bombay will offer support to Alibi to scale up production and customise the technology to address the requirements of defence and paramilitary forces.

