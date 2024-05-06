GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alappuzha reports more bird deaths

May 06, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

More bird deaths have been reported from Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Sajeev Kumar K.R. said that a poultry farmer, raising quail and chicken, reported the death of some quails in recent days. The Animal Husbandry department, suspecting bird flu, collected samples of dead/live birds and dispatched them to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, for testing. The result is expected on Monday night or Tuesday, Dr. Kumar said.

The district is under surveillance following bird flu outbreaks at five places- two in Edathua grama panchayat (ward 1 and ward 10), one each in Cheruthana panchayat (ward 3), Thakazhi panchayat (ward 4) and Ambalappuzha North panchayat (ward 7) in recent weeks.

Alappuzha reported six bird flu outbreaks in the past 10 years. The latest bout of avian influenza (H5N1) has resulted in the death/culling of around 60,000 birds, mostly ducks, in and around avian flu hotspots.

Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans. Following the outbreak, the Health department tightened preventive measures and urged the people to maintain caution.

