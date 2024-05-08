Alappuzha registers 99.72% pass in SSLC examination

The Alappuzha district has registered a pass percentage of 99.72 in the SSLC examination. Of the total 21,609 students who appeared for the examinations, 21,549, including 10,614 girls and 10,935 boys, have qualified for higher studies.

As many as 4,004 students, including 2,603 girls and 1,401 boys, secured A-plus grade in all subjects.

Among the educational districts, Mavelikara topped with a pass percentage of 99.89. In Mavelikara, of the total 6,960 students who attended the examination, 6,952 qualified for higher studies. In the Cherthala educational district, of the 6,634 students who appeared for the exam, 6,593 qualified for higher studies. In Alappuzha, 6,167 students qualified among 6,175. Of the total 1,840 students in Kuttanad, 1,837 have become eligible for higher studies.