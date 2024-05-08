GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Alappuzha registers 99.72% pass in SSLC examination

Of the 21,609 students who appeared for the examinations, 21,549, including 10,614 girls and 10,935 boys, qualify for higher studies

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 07:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha district has registered a pass percentage of 99.72 in the SSLC examination. Of the total 21,609 students who appeared for the examinations, 21,549, including 10,614 girls and 10,935 boys, have qualified for higher studies.

As many as 4,004 students, including 2,603 girls and 1,401 boys, secured A-plus grade in all subjects.

Among the educational districts, Mavelikara topped with a pass percentage of 99.89. In Mavelikara, of the total 6,960 students who attended the examination, 6,952 qualified for higher studies. In the Cherthala educational district, of the 6,634 students who appeared for the exam, 6,593 qualified for higher studies. In Alappuzha, 6,167 students qualified among 6,175. Of the total 1,840 students in Kuttanad, 1,837 have become eligible for higher studies.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.