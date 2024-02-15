GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alappuzha court acquits 18 people of attacking cops

February 15, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Court-II on Thursday acquitted 18 people accused of attacking and seriously injuring police personnel during the Kottankulangara temple festival in February 2008.

The case was that during a fight that broke out between two groups on the temple premises, the accused attacked and injured three police personnel with deadly weapons. Judge Bharathi S. observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against the accused and their presence on the temple premises when the incident happened.

Advocates P. Roy, B. Sivadas, G. Priyadarshan, P.P. Baiju (Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel) and V. Deepak represented the defence side.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.