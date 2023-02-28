Akash Thillankeri charged under KAAPA, arrested

February 28, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - KANNUR

Police arrested Akash Thillankeri, who is accused in the murder of Youth Congress activist Shuhaib and several other cases including gold smuggling has been arrested on Monday evening.

He and his friend Jijo were arrested by the Muzhakunnu police after they were charged under Kerala Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act. and were sent to Kannur Central jail by 4 a.m.

The arrest was made as per the special order of the District Collector. The Collector ordered the arrest on the recommendation of the District Police Chief (Rural) M. Hemalatha.

Akash is the first accused in the Shuhaib murder case. Akash was granted bail in the Shuhaib case on the grounds that he should not get involved in other cases.

The court had earlier granted bail to both after they were accused in a case relating to insulting a DYFI woman leader.

Meanwhile, Akash was accused in a case related to insulting a DYFI woman leader. He along with two others were accused of making inflammatory speech and insulting women on social media.

The court had directed Akash to appear before the court on Tuesday. The arrest has been made while the court was considering the plea filed by the prosecution seeking to cancel Akash’s bail on the grounds that he had violated the bail conditions.

Besides, Shuhaib murder case, Akash is accused in 12 cases including the RSS activist Vineesh murder case. Likewise, Jijo is accused 10 cases.

The CPIM had removed Akash from the party after he was accused in the Shuhaib case. He and his associated had upset the party leadership with their controversial comments on social media. Following this the party had disowned them in a public meeting held at Thillankeri.