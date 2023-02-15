HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akash Thillenkeri’s post kindles controversy

He is the prime accused in the Suhaib murder case that had put the CPI(M) in Kannur on the defence

February 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) in Kannur appeared to have found itself in an embarrassing spot after Akash Thillankeri’s social media post that party leaders would find themselves in the dock if he chose to reveal some matters.

Mr. Thillankeri is the prime accused in the Suhaib murder case that had put the CPI(M) in Kannur on the defence. Mr. Thillankeri’s social media outburst came after a local DYFI leader criticised some of his alleged activities. Mr. Thillankeri also claimed that many activists who did the party’s bidding had to turn to crime, including gold smuggling, after being abandoned by their organisation. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.