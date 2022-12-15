  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

AITUC national conference in Alappuzha from Friday

December 15, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The national conference of the All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), will be begin at Alappuzha on Friday.

Flags, banners and torch processions from various places will merge at the municipal stadium (Gurudas Dasgupta Nagar) here at 5 p.m. on the day. Later, AITUC president Ramendra Kumar will hoist the flag. AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur will light the torch. A cultural meet will be inaugurated by CPI national secretariat member Binoy Viswam in the evening.

The delegates’ meet will be inaugurated by Ms. Kaur at the municipal stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said seminars would be organised on various topics in connection with the conference. He said the Union government was implementing anti-labour policies.

The conference will conclude with a public meeting on the Alappuzha beach on December 20 evening.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.