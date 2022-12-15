AITUC national conference in Alappuzha from Friday

December 15, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The national conference of the All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), will be begin at Alappuzha on Friday.

Flags, banners and torch processions from various places will merge at the municipal stadium (Gurudas Dasgupta Nagar) here at 5 p.m. on the day. Later, AITUC president Ramendra Kumar will hoist the flag. AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur will light the torch. A cultural meet will be inaugurated by CPI national secretariat member Binoy Viswam in the evening.

The delegates’ meet will be inaugurated by Ms. Kaur at the municipal stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said seminars would be organised on various topics in connection with the conference. He said the Union government was implementing anti-labour policies.

The conference will conclude with a public meeting on the Alappuzha beach on December 20 evening.