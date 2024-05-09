GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Air India Express crisis: several flights cancelled on second day

Irate passengers assemble before airline offices at airports; though employees have called off strike, flight disruption is expected to continue till May 13

Published - May 09, 2024 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Flight cancellations by the Air India Express (AIE) continued to affect passengers on Thursday as well, with the airline cancelling flights to and from the four international airports in Kerala.

The crisis began to unfold on Tuesday night following a lightning strike by AIE staff.

At Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, nine AIE flights, including seven international and two domestic ones, were cancelled on the day. The airline cancelled two flights from Kochi and ten flights from Calicut and Kannur International Airports until Thursday evening.

Strike called off

Though the protesting crew members ended their strike after the airline management agreed to look into their grievances, the flight disruption is expected to continue till May 13 considering the complex network of the airline, especially from Kerala. The AIE operates around 275 services a week from the State. The airline with 73 aircraft conducts 375 services a day from various cities in the country.

The cancellation of flights would have a cascading effect on the network of the airline at least for the next couple of days, said airline sources. Despite the company pressing 20 aircraft of Air India and two of Vistara to minimise the impact of the flight disruption, the airports in Kerala witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday too, with irate passengers assembling before the airline offices at the airports. Around 20% of the total services of the airline were cancelled on Thursday alone, while the total number of flights cancelled till Thursday night stands at 170 since Tuesday night.

Refund or reschedule

Meanwhile, the airline announced that all passengers can opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or airindiaexpress.com if their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond three hours.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.