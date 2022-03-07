Aiming for a clean, bridal makeover

Kumarakom looks to rebrand as carbon-neutral, up-scale wedding destination

Tourism activities pick up momentum in Kumarakom after a pandemic-induced gap. A view of house boats that ply on the Vembanad lake. | Photo Credit: Vishnu Prathap

Battered by back-to-back lockdowns and pandemic-induced restrictions, the international destination of Kumarakom seems to be rushing back to business by adding fresh layers of experience to the guests.

As visitors begin trickling back to the lake-side village here, attempts are now on to re-brand it as a carbon-neutral and up-scale wedding destination. The move takes a cue from a growing consensus among the industry stakeholders for a more sustainable and connected approach to redo its popular image.

K. Arun Kumar, secretary, Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts (CVHR), said the destination had witnessed a significant increase in footfalls with a strong desire among travellers to make trips following the Omicron wave. The sector, according to him, expected a release of pent-up travel with restrictions easing further and consumer confidence returning.

“A meeting of the industry stake holders including the hoteliers, house boat operators, and the homestays etc. on March 3 acknowledged a need to rebuild the brand, as its attractiveness may alter in the post-pandemic period. With an open-to-sky setting and the placid Vembanad lake in the backdrop, promotion of Kumarakom as an ideal wedding destination will not just woo tourists but spur the local economy as well,” he said.

In a meeting held the next day with the State tourism authority represented by Additional Chief Secretary V. Venu and Tourism and Tourism Director Krishna Teja, the sector also put forward a set of proposals to help revive business.

Besides requesting Kerala Tourism to promote Kumarakom as a carbon-neutral and wedding destination, the proposals included opening of a designated channel for evening boat cruises, revival of the Nalupank House Boat Terminal and launching of adventure tourism, extension of the Responsible Tourism packages to include bicycles and e-autos, face lift for the Kumarakom bird sanctuary, regulation of water flow through the Thaneermukkom bund, managing water hyacinths etc.

Commenting on the initiative, Tourism Director Krishna Teja said the meeting with industry stakeholders in Kumarakom was part of an ongoing interaction programme at various destinations. “There are certain areas where an intervention at the government level can improve things for the tourism sector. For instance, in Kumarakom, the installation of a power sub-station or restoration of the public infrastructure such as roads will go a long way in addressing concerns of the stakeholder agencies there,” noted the official.