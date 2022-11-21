  1. EPaper
African swine flu confirmed again in Kannur

November 21, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

African swine flu has been confirmed in pigs at a private farm in Peravaoor here on Sunday. Samples sent to the Bengaluru SRDDL lab turned positive for swine flu, said Ajith Babu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry.

In the farm, which has 100 pigs, at least 10 pigs have died due to the disease. The rest will be culled on Monday as per the national action plan and will be scientifically buried, Dr. Babu said.

In August, as many as 273 pigs affected by African swine fever had been culled in two farms in Kanichar panchayat.

