GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Administrator rule imposed on law college in Thodupuzha

College administration disbanded after a group of students threatened to jump off a building’s roof following their collegemates’ suspension. An internal panel, led by the administrator, will look into the students’ complaints

February 21, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cooperative department dissolved the administration of the Cooperative School of Law at Thodupuzha, Idukki, on Tuesday night, and imposed an administrator’s rule on the college after a group of students threatened to jump off the roof of a building following the suspension of seven of their collegemates. The students started the protest around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and ended it following talks with Idukki Subcollector Arun S. Nair on Wednesday midnight.

“The management has already revoked the suspension of the students. An internal complaint committee, led by the administrator, will probe the allegations raised by the students, and based on the report, disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible,” said Mr. Nair.

Students’ allegation

According to the students, the college management favoured a first semester student of the BBA-LLB programme by awarding excess marks. The students staged a protest against the decision on Monday. On Tuesday, the Principal suspended seven students, all part of the protesters’ group, based on a ragging complaint raised by a female student. Following the suspension order, a group of students raised suicide threats from the roof of the three-storey building, demanding revocation of the order and resignation of Principal Aneesha P.R.

“We hope our issues will be addressed during the administrator’s rule. The students faced mental harassment from the Principal over the years. The Idukki Subcollector agreed to resolve our issues, and if the authorities fail to do it, we will protest again. The false complaint about ragging was raised with the support of teachers,” said a student.

Principal’s stance

However, Ms. Aneesha said that as per the existing laws, the Principal is responsible for acting on ragging complaints. “A committee is already verifying the excess mark issue, and the report is yet to be submitted. We requested the students to wait for the report. But the students suddenly started protesting with vested interests,” she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.