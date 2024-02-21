Administrator rule imposed on law college in Thodupuzha

February 21, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Cooperative department dissolved the administration of the Cooperative School of Law at Thodupuzha, Idukki, on Tuesday night, and imposed an administrator’s rule on the college after a group of students threatened to jump off the roof of a building following the suspension of seven of their collegemates. The students started the protest around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and ended it following talks with Idukki Subcollector Arun S. Nair on Wednesday midnight.

“The management has already revoked the suspension of the students. An internal complaint committee, led by the administrator, will probe the allegations raised by the students, and based on the report, disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible,” said Mr. Nair.

Students’ allegation

According to the students, the college management favoured a first semester student of the BBA-LLB programme by awarding excess marks. The students staged a protest against the decision on Monday. On Tuesday, the Principal suspended seven students, all part of the protesters’ group, based on a ragging complaint raised by a female student. Following the suspension order, a group of students raised suicide threats from the roof of the three-storey building, demanding revocation of the order and resignation of Principal Aneesha P.R.

“We hope our issues will be addressed during the administrator’s rule. The students faced mental harassment from the Principal over the years. The Idukki Subcollector agreed to resolve our issues, and if the authorities fail to do it, we will protest again. The false complaint about ragging was raised with the support of teachers,” said a student.

Principal’s stance

However, Ms. Aneesha said that as per the existing laws, the Principal is responsible for acting on ragging complaints. “A committee is already verifying the excess mark issue, and the report is yet to be submitted. We requested the students to wait for the report. But the students suddenly started protesting with vested interests,” she said.