Administrative sanction accorded for ‘green energy hub’ scheme

November 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has accorded administrative sanction for a ‘Green Energy Hub’ scheme proposed by the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), the nodal agency for green hydrogen initiatives in the State.

The main components of the ₹92-lakh scheme, part of the 2023-24 annual plan, are pilot projects in green hydrogen and establishing a centre of excellence in green hydrogen at ANERT.

Pilot projects are to be taken up in green hydrogen production, compression, storage, and refuelling facilities for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Other projects include initiatives proposed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for green hydrogen production from peat gas, brine, rubber waste, and other agricultural/forest biomass.

‘Green hydrogen’ is hydrogen produced using renewable energy.

Pilot projects on using green hydrogen for long distance transportation and water transport are also planned under this component, according to a November 28 order issued by the State Power department giving the administrative sanction.

The centre of excellence at ANERT is aimed at building expertise, capability and technology on green hydrogen given its increasing importance as the fuel of the future. “This will be done in collaboration with other reputed institutes such as IITs, CSIR labs, and other agencies,” the order said.

In June this year, the State government had nominated ANERT as the State-level nodal agency for green hydrogen initiatives.