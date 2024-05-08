Adinad Gopi Sahitya Puraskaram for M. Mukundan

Writer M. Mukundan has been selected for the Adinad Gopi Sahitya Puraskaram instituted by the Kollam District Library Council and his family members in memory of the author. The award carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will handover the award at a function to be held at Kadappakada Sports Club on May 18. State Library Council secretary V.K. Madhu will hand over books worth ₹10,000 from Prabhat Books as Adinad Gopi Endowment to the Aickarakkonam Public Library at the event.