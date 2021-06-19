Kerala

Additional special trains

The Railways will operate fully reserved special trains in the Gorakhpur Junction-Ernakulam Junction Gorakhpur Junction-for the convenience of the long-distance passengers.

Train 05303 Gorakhpur Junction–Ernakulam Special on (Saturdays) June 26 will leave Gorakhpur Junction at 8.30 a.m. to reach Ernakulam Junction at 2.30 p.m. on the third day. The first service commenced on June 19. In the return direction, Train 05304 Ernakulam Junction –Gorakhpur Junction Special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11.55 p.m. on Mondays-June 21 and 28- to reach Gorakhpur Junction at 6.30 a.m. on the fourth day, according to the Railways.


Comments
