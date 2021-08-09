Actor Saranya Sasi passes away at 35

Popular TV serial actor underwent surgeries for brain tumour, COVID-19 worsened her health

Actor Saranya Sasi, who became popular through television serials and later made appearances in a handful of mainstream Malayalam films, passed away here on Monday noon, due to post-COVID-19 health complications. She was 35.

Diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumour around a decade back, the actor has been in and out of hospitals, undergoing several surgeries. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, following which her health worsened, with complications including pneumonia.

Peers help out

Saranya gained a following among the television-viewing public in the State with her roles in serials like Harichandanam and Manthrakodi. She acted in films including Chotta Mumbai and Thalappavu. With multiple surgeries pushing her into a financial crunch, her peers in the industry had pitched in for help.

CM condoles death

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said her courageous fight against cancer gave hope and inspiration for society. She had proved her social commitment by setting aside a contribution for the Kerala government’s flood relief fund from the money she saved for her treatment expenses, he said.