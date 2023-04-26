Malayalam actor Mamukoya passes away

April 26, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 03:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya passed away in the afternoon today at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he was in a critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest and a brain hemorrhage. He was 77.

Mr. Koya was attending a football tournament at Kalikavu in Malappuram District on Monday as its chief guest when he felt some distress and collapsed before the inauguration of the event.

Trauma care volunteers had offered him first aid on the spot and the organisers later took him to the nearest hospital in Vandoor, after which he was moved to the private hospital in Kozhikode.