Actor Mamukoya collapses during football tournament, hospitalised

Actor Mamukoya, who was the chief guest at a football tournament, swooned out of exhaustion minutes before the inauguration of the programme.

April 25, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Malayalam comedian Mamukoya. Photo: Special Arrangement

Malayalam comedian Mamukoya. Photo: Special Arrangement

Malayalam film actor Mamukoya was hospitalised on Monday, April 24 night after he collapsed during a football tournament at Kalikavu in the district.

Mamukoya, who was the chief guest at the tournament, swooned out of exhaustion minutes before the inauguration of the programme.

Trauma Care volunteers offered him first aid, and rushed him to a hospital at Wandoor. Hospital sources said that Mamukoya suffered a heart attack.

He was shifted to a private hospital at Kozhikode early on Tuesday.

Sources said that his condition was stable.

