Activist seeks ED probe against ex-CPI(M) area secretary

Zakkir Hussain says he does not own any land or building

Gireesh Babu, an anti-corruption campaigner, has moved the Enforcement Directorate seeking an investigation against Zakkir Hussain, former Kalamassery area committee secretary of the CPI(M).

Highlighting the findings of a party investigation against Mr. Hussain, Mr. Babu said the former party leader had amassed wealth beyond his means of income. The party suspended him from its primary membership for six months after accepting the investigation report. The report had also pointed out that Mr. Hussain had undertaken several foreign trips and purchased several landed properties, pointed out Mr. Gireesh in his complaint.

‘Baseless charges’

Describing the allegations in the complaint as baseless, Mr. Hussain said he did not own any land or building. “My wife owns land and a house and she has the legitimate source of income for it. She is also willing to prove her source of income and assets before any agency,” he said.

Mr. Hussain said the complainant, who was not a member of the CPI(M), had no business with the findings or report of the party, which was an internal affair of the organisation.