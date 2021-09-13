Active case pool on a steady decline in Kerala

With fewer tests, State reports 15,058 new cases; 28,439 recover

Kerala logged 15,058 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when the number of samples tested in 24 hours dipped significantly to 91,885. The test positivity rate was 16.39% on the day.

The State’s active case pool has been steadily declining in the past few days. On Monday, the number of patients in the active case pool dipped to 2,08,773 (2,22,255 on Sunday), with the State reporting more recoveries than new cases. On the day, 28,439 persons recovered from the infection.

99 recent deaths

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality stands at 22,650 with the State adding 99 recent deaths to the official list on Monday.

The ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients has been fluctuating. However, there has not been a significant increase in this indicator. ICUs in public and private hospitals together in the State had 2,300 patients on Monday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support went up from 968 to 1,025 on the day.

The number of patients in the State newly hospitalised with COVID-19 has come down to 1,853. The number of patients with moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals has been declining steadily and on Monday, the figure stood at 29,525. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 43,90,489 cases.

Highest in Thrissur

Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 2,158, Kozhikode 1,800, Ernakulam 1,694, Thiruvananthapuram 1,387, Kollam 1,216, Malappuram 1,199, Palakkad 1,124, Alappuzha 1,118, Kottayam 1,027, Kannur 814, Idukki 501, Wayanad 445, Pathanamthitta 381 and Kasaragod 194 cases.