Accused in tree felling remanded

Sulthan Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday remanded the three key accused and driver in the Muttil tree felling case to judicial custody for 14 days.

Magistrate Ananad Parathara remanded Roji Augustine (47) of Moongananiyil at Vazhavatta and his brothers Jose Kutty Augustine (37) and Anto Augustine (32) as well as driver Vineesh (30) of Moothamparambil at Thrikkaipetta in the district in connection with the felling of threatened endangered rosewood trees on revenue pattaya land in Muttil South village by misinterpreting a government order.

The court premises witnessed dramatic scenes when the accused were produced before the Court around 10 a.m. The accused demanded the Court to grant permission to attend the funeral of their mother, who died on Tuesday, without the police protection. The accused even made altercation with the police outside the Court raising their demand.

But the Court denied their demand and sent them to Sub jail at Mananthavady after COVID-19 tests.

Roji Augustine and Anto Augustine told the media that the police misled the Court. They said the police even denied to attend the funeral of their mother and it was quite the violation of human rights.

The State government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the accused had been arrested while the court was considering the accused plea to restrain the police from arresting them till the completion of the funeral of their mother. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property [PDPP] Act.

The four were arrested near Kuttippuram bridge in Malappuram district while they were on their way to attend the funeral at Vazhavatta in the district.