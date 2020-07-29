Accreditation for botanical garden

The MS Swaminathan Botanical Garden (MSSBG) here has been awarded A - level 1 accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program for achieving high standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens.
The accreditation programme, being organised by Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, United States, is the only global initiative to officially recognise arboreta based on a set of professional standards such as various levels of development, capacity, and professionalism. Ecosystem restoration has received increased attention worldwide at present as there is a counter-movement to mitigate destructive impacts on ecosystems, says N. Anilkumar, senior director, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).
The MSSRF started an ecosystem restoration programme in 1997 by studying and locating ‘rare endemic and threatened’ (RET) trees and degraded open sites, including forests and sacred groves. Since 2002, the foundation has been engaged in tree planting across the State and Tamil Nadu and so far planted over a million saplings of RET species, Dr. Anilkumar added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath