Accident claims one more life in Kottayam

A 24-year-old youth was killed when a speeding Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit a motorcycle near Baker Junction here on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 2.50 p.m. when the deceased, identified as Kuruvila Varghese, was on his way to Kottayam town to pick up his father. The bus, which came in the opposite direction, rammed his two-wheeler while overtaking another vehicle.

The youth, who fell on the road, was caught under the front wheels of the bus and crushed to death instantly. Following the incident, traffic along Main Central Road faced disruptions for about half an hour.

Rash driving

While a police probe is on to ascertain the factors leading to the accident, preliminary investigations attributed the collision to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver coupled with unscientific traffic along the route.

Such incidents, according to the authorities, are on a steady rise in Kottayam despite the renewed efforts to bring down the number of road accidents. According to the MVD officials, two-wheelers continue to lead in the number of road accidents in the district.