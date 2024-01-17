January 17, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Thrissur

It is a selfie to cherish forever for Vishnu Ram Nambisan, a Class 11 student of Chentrappinni Higher Secondary School. The 17-year-old got a rare chance to click a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thriprayar on Wednesday.

Vishnu Ram, son of Raju Nambisan, who runs a hotel near Sree Ramaswami Temple, Thriprayar, was waiting to have a glimpse of the Prime Minister while he was returning after darshan at the temple.

“Sir, a selfie please,” Vishnu Ram, who could not control his excitement, urged the Prime Minister while he was passing them towards his vehicle. The Prime Minister, who turned and smiled at him, went to his resting place. To their surprise, Mr. Modi, after changing his dress walked towards Vishnu and asked him. “What do you want.” “A selfie please, sir,” the boy said.

Mr. Modi, holding him tightly said: “click it”. The Prime Minister then blessed the boy and spoke to his family members.

“You can download these pictures from the Namo site,” the PM told them.