A novel test during testing times

‘Oru kunju pareeksha’ to create awareness of COVID-19 and monsoon-related diseases

Nearly 4.5 lakh children, including 32,627 Kudumbashree Balasabha members, on Thursday took part in a novel online exercise that tested their awareness of COVID-19 and monsoon-related diseases.

‘Oru kunju pareeksha’ is fashioned as a four-part examination series – model, quarterly, half-yearly, and terminal examinations – that through questions and answers help create awareness of COVID-19 and how it can be prevented. The first of the exams on Thursday has been extended owing to the positive response from students. The quarterly examination will be held a couple of weeks later.

Besides firming up ways to prevent COVID-19 in students’ minds, it is also expected to equip children to decide how successfully the pandemic prevention measures are being implemented in their homes.

The test

Links for Thursday’s exam reached Balasabhas in each ward through the Kudumbashree community and area development societies. Children were asked 25 questions on COVID-19 and monsoon-related diseases. The next examination will focus on prevention aspects. Children can appear for the online examination any time between 10.30 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan, who inaugurated the awareness programme, said it would help create a healthy generation that was grounded in values. The examinations would not only help rid of the ennui that plagued children who were home-bound but also help generate more awareness of COVID-19, he said.