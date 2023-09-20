HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A hot-mic moment catches Sudhakaran and Satheesan off guard

September 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand

A hot-mic moment caught two top Congress leaders unaware and awarded ammunition to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to portray the Opposition party as riven with one-upmanship and jealousy at the helm.

The incident that has now permeated the State’s political debate occurred on September 8 in Kottayam. However, it figured in the mainstream media prominently only on September 20.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had called a press conference to toast Chandy Oommen’s emphatic victory in the Puthuppally byelection.

As they settled for the press conference, they did not realise that the microphones in front of them were live.

The cluster of mikes broadcast a spiky exchange by the leaders across television channels and social media platforms.

They argued over who would begin the press conference. Mr. Sudhakaran challenged Mr. Satheesan’s pronouncement that he would start the press conference. “I am the KPCC president. I will commence the press conference. You can speak later,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan appeared petulant and moved the cluster of mikes towards Mr. Sudhakaran. He also refused a shawl offered by a party worker and referred questions from journalists to Mr. Sudhakaran. “The president has said everything,” he said.

The unflattering episode played out powerfully on social media and was amplified by television channels. Mr. Satheesan sought to play down the episode. He said Mr Sudhakaran wanted to give him full credit for the byelection win.

However, he did not want to monopolise the credit for the victory. Mr. Satheesan said he had tried to dissuade Mr. Sudhakaran from publicly attributing the success to the Opposition leader.

“I tried to stop him by attempting to speak first. I also had a throat affliction,” he added.

Mr. Sudhakaran has yet to comment on the incident. Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan leaned on the incident to mock the Congress’s alleged culture of putting personal ambition above the party and placing personality cults over policy.

“It’s fortunate that they did not slug it out. Perhaps hiring police to keep the peace at such meetings might help,” Mr. Jayarajan quipped. The viral clipping spawned memes and trolls mocking the two Congress leaders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.