A guardian of faith and nature

In his everyday life, Charley Varghese is a devoted Christian priest, serving his community with unwavering faith and compassion. Nowadays, he also dons another mantle - that of a fearless animal rescuer.

Varghese, 48, who serves as a pastor at Haripad Town church of the Church of God (Full Gospel) in India, is a certified snake handler and a volunteer for Sarpa (Snake Awareness, Rescue, and Protection app) team of the Kerala Forests department. Besides snakes, he handles other animals and birds making him a much sought-after animal rescuer in the region.

Steadfast in mission

Despite the dangers associated with snake handling, Pr. Varghese remains steadfast in his mission. After becoming a certified snake handler a year ago, he has rescued and rehabilitated hundreds of reptiles, including cobras, pythons, and vipers from different parts of the district.

Pr. Varghese who believes in “coexistence with nature” says that his dual roles as a religious leader and animal rescue volunteer go hand in hand as he is “deeply involved in both”.

“I used to do community work since becoming a pastor 25 years ago. But it was the 2018 floods that pushed me to take up volunteering much more seriously. I became a member of the civil defence team of the Fire and Rescue Services department in 2020 and it was a turning point,” he says.

Determined to master the art of snake handling, he underwent a training course offered by the Forests department, which helped him equip himself with the knowledge and skills required to manage snakes safely. After joining the Sarpa team, his days are a blend of spirituality and daring rescues as he ventures into homes, fields, thickets, among other places, to rescue and safely relocate snakes.

Mark of respect

Apart from snakes, he is an expert in rescuing dogs, civet cats, and other animals, including from deep wells. Recently, Pr. Varghese caught two eagles that caused problems for people at Chingoli. “Each rescue, for me, is a reiteration of my deep respect for all living creatures and commitment to alleviating fears of the community,” he adds.

He is supported by his wife Jijili Charley, son Isaiah Charley, and daughter Esther Charley. Jijili and Isaiah are civil defence volunteers.