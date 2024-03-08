GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A decade on, ‘Right to sit’ campaigner says struggle is yet to end

P. Viji, who won the ‘Vanitha Ratna’ award from the Department of Women and Child Development, takes pride in the confidence developed by Penkoottu members

March 08, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran

A salesgirl at a prominent textile shop in the city was on the stage with a unique performance as part of International Women’s Day celebrations of Penkoottu, an organisation of women in the unorganised sector. A woman clad in a nondescript kurta from one of the back rows suddenly clapped and hooted. It was none other than P. Viji, the president of Penkoottu, who has just added another feather to her cap by winning the ‘Vanitha Ratna’ award from the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala.

“Many of them have come on leave from their workplaces to be part of this celebration, now that they have the courage to,” she said, before sitting down to watch the show.

There was a time when the salesgirls did not dare go on leave or even take a toilet break during work hours for fear of repercussions from the managements. Ever since the State government amended the Kerala Shops and Establishments Act in 2018 ensuring that workers had the basic rights including to rest their feet, thanks to four years of protests and campaign under the aegis of Penkoottu, they have developed wings. “Their confidence is my greatest achievement,” Ms. Viji told The Hindu.

A tailor by profession, Ms. Viji has been at the forefront of many campaigns demanding basic rights for women labourers in the unorganised sector. She formed Penkoottu in 2010, fighting for lavatories in shops on S.M. Street in the city. With the success of the campaign, Penkoottu started taking up other issues faced by women labourers and the ‘Right to sit’ campaign for women in textile shops was launched on International Women’s Day in 2014.

It was the ‘Right to sit’ campaign that earned Ms. Viji a place in the BBC ‘100 Women’ list in 2018. However a decade since the campaign was launched, the struggle has not ended. “There are several employers who still do not abide by the law. They are adamant about not allowing their employees to sit. This should change,” said Ms. Viji.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.