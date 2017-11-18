A cuppa from cops to keep accidents away

From creating awareness to imposing strict penalties, authorities have taken numerous steps to prevent road accidents in the State. Adding one more detail to the list of measures, the Alappuzha police have come up with an initiative to avert road accidents during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season: They will soon be serving dry ginger coffee during night, especially to the drivers of vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims.

The project is likely to commence next week. The cup of dry ginger coffee will be offered for free. District Police Chief S. Surendran told The Hindu that small stalls would be set up in various parts of the district and it was a way to help drivers stay refreshed during long journeys. “Vehicular traffic sees a jump during the Sabarimala season, resulting in increase in accidents.”

Many of the drivers will be tired after remaining at the wheel for too long.

Booths to be opened

“By this initiative, we aim to prevent accidents during nights, resulting from driver fatigue. Drinking a cup of dry ginger coffee along with a few minutes of rest will rejuvenate and help them to remain composed and attentive, while driving at night. We have decided to open booths at Alappuzha, Cherthala, Chengannur and Kayamkulam for assisting drivers. They could stop by any of these centres and seek help,” Mr. Surendran said.

Apart from offering dry ginger coffee, the men in uniform will provide other kind of assistance for drivers such as helping them clean windscreens and prompting them to wash their face to remain alert, etc.

Police personnel will distribute pamphlets to the drivers detailing measures on driving safe and preventing accidents.

“These booths, which will act as refreshment and assistance centre for drivers, will start functioning at 11 p.m. and remain open till early morning. The Police Department will bear the entire cost. The personnel deployed at the centre will be assisted by others too. Refreshment will be offered to the drivers of other vehicles too, apart from the drivers of vehicles carrying pilgrims,” the District Police Chief said.